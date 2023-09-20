Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carter Hall Departs Bahrain [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Carter Hall Departs Bahrain

    ARABIAN GULF

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230914-N-ED646-1013
    ARABIAN GULF (Sept. 14, 2023) The dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) departs Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 14. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 04:15
    Photo ID: 8039923
    VIRIN: 230914-N-ED646-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    This work, USS Carter Hall Departs Bahrain [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bataan ARG
    Carter Hall
    NAVCENT
    BATARG
    TF 51/5

