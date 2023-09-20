The team at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s resource management directorate pose for a group photo in front of the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 19. It’s a total team effort to close out the end-of-year budget and prepare for the next fiscal year, said Suleymanu Muhammadou, the 405th AFSB RM director.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 8039876 VIRIN: 230925-A-SM279-7747 Resolution: 3495x2408 Size: 2.01 MB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘Closing the books’ on FY2023 total team effort for 405th AFSB resource managers [Image 4 of 4], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.