    ‘Closing the books’ on FY2023 total team effort for 405th AFSB resource managers [Image 4 of 4]

    ‘Closing the books’ on FY2023 total team effort for 405th AFSB resource managers

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    09.25.2023

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The team at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s resource management directorate pose for a group photo in front of the brigade headquarters on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 19. It’s a total team effort to close out the end-of-year budget and prepare for the next fiscal year, said Suleymanu Muhammadou, the 405th AFSB RM director.

