‘Closing the books’ on FY2023 total team effort for 405th AFSB resource managers

Grace Berger, a budget analyst with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s resource management directorate (G-8), works year-end closeout budget requirements for fiscal year 2023 at her office on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 19. Berger and her team of fellow resource managers are always extremely busy in September as the end of the fiscal year quickly approaches.
