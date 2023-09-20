Madeline Klokoci and Kannika Sitthideth, both budget analysts with the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s resource management directorate (G-8), work together on an end-of-year budget requirement at their office on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 19. It’s crunch time for them as the end of the fiscal year quickly approaches.
‘Closing the books’ on FY2023 total team effort for 405th AFSB resource managers
