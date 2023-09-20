Suleymanu Muhammadou, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s director of resource management (S-8), works end-of-year budget requirements at his office on Daenner Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 19. Muhammadou said he and his team must have all fiscal year 2023 financial transactions reconciled and accounted for by September 30, midnight Eastern Standard Time.
‘Closing the books’ on FY2023 total team effort for 405th AFSB resource managers
