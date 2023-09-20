Construction is underway for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District to create a maintenance shop facility at Camp Carroll, South Korea. At over 10,000 square meters, USACE’s dedication to making sure quality is present throughout the construction means that the Army Field Support Battalion will have everything they need when the $44 million project is complete. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.13.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 01:17 Photo ID: 8039777 VIRIN: 230913-A-QR280-2024 Resolution: 4496x3000 Size: 6.39 MB Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army engineers construct $44 million maintenance shop facility on Camp Carroll, South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.