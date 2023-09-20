Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct $44 million maintenance shop facility on Camp Carroll, South Korea [Image 2 of 8]

    Army engineers construct $44 million maintenance shop facility on Camp Carroll, South Korea

    CAMP CARROLL, SOUTH KOREA

    09.13.2023

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Construction is underway for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District to create maintenance shop facility at Camp Carroll, South Korea. At over 10,000 square meters, USACE’s dedication to making sure quality is present throughout the construction means that the Army Field Support Battalion will have everything they need when the $44 million project is complete. Shown here, the project's construction control representative (right), Tim Sepkoski, discusses progress on the facility with Jamie Hagio, FED's Construction Division chief (left). (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2023
    Date Posted: 09.25.2023 01:17
    Photo ID: 8039774
    VIRIN: 230913-A-QR280-2004
    Resolution: 4496x3000
    Size: 8.8 MB
    Location: CAMP CARROLL, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army engineers construct $44 million maintenance shop facility on Camp Carroll, South Korea [Image 8 of 8], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    MILCON
    ADR
    Gimhae
    USACE Far East District

