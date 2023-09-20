U.S. Marines and ROK Marines Exchange CBRN Response Tactics

U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea (ROK) marines gather to learn the personal decontamination process during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at Yeongcheon, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering ROK and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

