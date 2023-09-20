U.S. Marines and ROK Marines Exchange CBRN Response Tactics

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Choi Jin Ho, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear responder (CBRN) with CBRN Unit, 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, demonstrates the personal decontamination process to U.S. Marines during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at Yeongcheon, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering ROK and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

