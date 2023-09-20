Republic of Korea (ROK) marines with Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Unit, 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, assemble decontamination gear for a presentation during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at Yeongcheon, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering ROK and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|8039599
|VIRIN:
|230826-M-JN598-5442
|Resolution:
|6011x4007
|Size:
|12.28 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Marines and ROK Marines Exchange CBRN Response Tactics [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
