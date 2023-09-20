Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and ROK Marines Exchange CBRN Response Tactics [Image 2 of 11]

    U.S. Marines and ROK Marines Exchange CBRN Response Tactics

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.26.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Garron Johansen, a special intelligence system administrator with 3rd Radio Battalion, removes his mission-oriented protective posture gear during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at Yeongcheon, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

