U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hayden Pasko, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear responder with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, employs an AN/PDR-77 Radiac Set during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at Yeongcheon, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 21:55
|Photo ID:
|8039592
|VIRIN:
|230826-M-JN598-1469
|Resolution:
|5508x3672
|Size:
|9.07 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and ROK Marines Exchange CBRN Response Tactics [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS
