U.S. Marines and ROK Marines Exchange CBRN Response Tactics

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Hayden Pasko, a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear responder with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, employs an AN/PDR-77 Radiac Set during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at Yeongcheon, South Korea, Aug. 26, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering the Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

