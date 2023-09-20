ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment

Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jong Sun Son, the chief of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit, 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, demonstrates the correct use of a decontamination tool during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering ROK and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

