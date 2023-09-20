Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment [Image 11 of 11]

    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Republic of Korea (ROK) Marine Corps Master Sgt. Jong Sun Son, the chief of Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit, 1st Marine Division, ROK Marine Corps, demonstrates the correct use of a decontamination tool during Korean Marine Exchange Program (KMEP) 23 at ROK Marine Corps Base Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 25, 2023. KMEP is a bilateral exercise series focusing on bolstering ROK and U.S. Marine Corps interoperability as a unified, regional littoral force. This exchange facilitated information and strategy sharing, and familiarization with various weaponry and technologies between the allied nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Chloe Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 21:59
    Photo ID: 8039588
    VIRIN: 230825-M-JN598-8196
    Resolution: 5943x3962
    Size: 10.38 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Chloe Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment
    ROK, U.S. CBRN Marines Learn Deconditioning Tactics for Heavy Equipment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    3rd Radio Battalion
    MAG12
    MWSS-171
    Pil Sung
    KMEP 23
    CLC 33

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT