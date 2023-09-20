Bells Across America Luncheon at CFAS

Photos of Lt. Cmdr. Brian Crump, Sgt. Samson Mora, and Construction Electrician 1st Class Tito Ruiz are presented during the Bells Across America luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 21, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor Lt. Cmdr. Brian Crump, Sgt. Samson Mora, Construction Electrician 1st Class Tito Ruiz and their families as part of the Navy Gold Star Program which provides long-term support to surviving families of Sailors who died while on active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

Date Taken: 09.21.2023
Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP