    Bells Across America Luncheon at CFAS [Image 4 of 5]

    Bells Across America Luncheon at CFAS

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    Boatswains Mate 1st Class JaKorrian McConico rings a bell as Master-at-Arms Seaman Apprentice Alebrande Emmersen reads names of deceased service members during the Bells Across America luncheon at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Sept. 21, 2023. The ceremony was held to honor Lt. Cmdr. Brian Crump, Sgt. Samson Mora, Construction Electrician 1st Class Tito Ruiz and their families as part of the Navy Gold Star Program which provides long-term support to surviving families of Sailors who died while on active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, Bells Across America Luncheon at CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

