America's Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo

A U.S Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an aerial demonstration during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Seferino Gamez)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 19:57
|Photo ID:
|8039548
|VIRIN:
|230924-M-NS030-1220
|Resolution:
|3973x2649
|Size:
|7.9 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
