America's Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo

A U.S Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, conducts an aerial demonstration during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 24, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Seferino Gamez)

