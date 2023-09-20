Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children [Image 2 of 3]

    403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children

    DAEGU, SOUTH KOREA

    09.09.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade personnel pose with children and staff members from the Bethany Farm Orphanage during a community event where participants had the opportunity to play games, enjoy some great food, listen to music, and make new friends in Daegu, South Korea, Sept. 9.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 18:49
    Photo ID: 8039499
    VIRIN: 230909-A-A4479-1002
    Resolution: 3841x2413
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: DAEGU, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children
    403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children
    403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    ASC
    403rd Army Field Support Brigade
    403rd AFSB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT