403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children

The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade personnel pose with children and staff members from the Bethany Farm Orphanage during a community event where participants had the opportunity to play games, enjoy some great food, listen to music, and make new friends in Daegu, South Korea, Sept. 9.

