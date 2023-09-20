Task Force Marne soldiers showcase equipment at Polish cultural event

U.S. Army Spc. Bryan Roldan with Golf “Gambler” Company, 2nd Battalion, 69th Armored Regiment “Panther Battalion,” 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, shows the inside of a HEMTT M984A4 recovery vehicle to a child during the Polish Army’s “11th Cavalry competition for the mayor of Ostroeɫęka cup” in Ostroeɫęka, Poland, Sept. 24. The event is held every year in honor of the Polish regiment that defended the city in the 1920s. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Alex Soliday)

