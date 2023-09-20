Sailor Sprays Down Trays In Scullery

U.S. Navy Chief Machinist's Mate Yara Heinks, from West Covina, California, rinses food trays in the aft scullery during a fundraiser aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 05:44
|Photo ID:
|8039256
|VIRIN:
|230923-N-NX635-1027
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
