Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Marne infantryman execute offensive operations during Silver Arrow in Latvia

    Task Force Marne infantryman execute offensive operations during Silver Arrow in Latvia

    ADAZI, LATVIA

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr. 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment "Red Currahee," 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), supporting 3rd Infantry Division, conduct offensive infantry operations during Exercise Silver Arrow 2023 at Camp Adazi, Latvia, Sept. 23. The training allowed U.S. Soldiers and NATO allies from Canada, Italy, Latvia, and Spain to simulate a combat environment and build interoperability. The 3rd Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 05:47
    Photo ID: 8039216
    VIRIN: 230923-Z-YU904-1105
    Resolution: 5734x3823
    Size: 14.32 MB
    Location: ADAZI, LV 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Marne infantryman execute offensive operations during Silver Arrow in Latvia, by SGT Cesar Salazar Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT