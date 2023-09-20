USS McFaul Sailors Take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam

230914-N-YD864-1013 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 14, 2023) Retail Specialist 3rd Class Jocelynn Alston takes the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 14. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

