    USS McFaul Sailors Take Navy-Wide Advancement Exam [Image 1 of 2]

    GULF OF OMAN

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juel Foster 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230914-N-YD864-1010 GULF OF OMAN (Sept. 14, 2023) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 3rd Class Rossediana Bautista, left, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class Brian Portillo take the Navy-wide advancement exam aboard guided-missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74) in the Gulf of Oman, Sept. 14. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 03:11
    Photo ID: 8039197
    VIRIN: 230914-N-YD864-1010
    Resolution: 6427x4285
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    GULF OF OMAN
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT
    MIDDLE EAST
    USS MCFAUL
    NWAE

