    Keeper of the Colors [Image 11 of 13]

    Keeper of the Colors

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Richard Rzepka 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District

    The Transatlantic Expeditionary District gained a new senior leader Aug. 9 during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. In a time-honored military tradition, Sgt. Maj. David Kluba assumed the roles and responsibilities of the district's senior enlisted advisor as the district's distinctive red and white colors were passed to him by Expeditionary District Commander Col. Mohammed Rahman, who said that he is encouraged that Kluba is now the custodian of the district's colors.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 02:45
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Keeper of the Colors: Expeditionary District Gains New Senior Leader

