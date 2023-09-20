Keeper of the Colors

The Transatlantic Expeditionary District gained a new senior leader Aug. 9 during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. In a time-honored military tradition, Sgt. Maj. David Kluba assumed the roles and responsibilities of the district's senior enlisted advisor as the district's distinctive red and white colors were passed to him by Expeditionary District Commander Col. Mohammed Rahman, who said that he is encouraged that Kluba is now the custodian of the district's colors.

