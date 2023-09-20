Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) handle line in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 23, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2023 01:21
|Photo ID:
|8039175
|VIRIN:
|230923-N-UY363-1016
|Resolution:
|4834x3223
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
