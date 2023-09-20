Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) handle line in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 23, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

