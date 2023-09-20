Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 1 of 3]

    Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Connor Burns 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Sailors and Marines assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) handle line in the hangar bay during a replenishment-at-sea, Sept. 23, 2023. Boxer is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship currently underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 01:21
    Photo ID: 8039175
    VIRIN: 230923-N-UY363-1016
    Resolution: 4834x3223
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Connor Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea
    Boxer Conducts Replenishment-At-Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Line
    pull
    teamwork
    green and blue

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT