    Naval Base San Diego Kicks Off 2023 Armed Forces Golf [Image 3 of 3]

    Naval Base San Diego Kicks Off 2023 Armed Forces Golf

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    Marine Corps Capt. Nicholas Brediger of Charlottesville, VA. shown here aftering tying the course record of 65 on day 1 of the 2023 Armed Forces Golf Championship. 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces Golf. This year, Naval Base San Diego hosts the championship at the Admiral Baker Golf Course, featuring teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force (with Space Force players); and for the first time as a stand alone team, the U.S. Coast Guard. Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released.

    Sports
    Championship
    Armed Forces
    Golf
    2023

