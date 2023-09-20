Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    September 2023 UH-60 Black Hawk ops at Fort McCoy [Image 38 of 41]

    September 2023 UH-60 Black Hawk ops at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2023

    Photo by Claudia Neve 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    An aircrew with the Wisconsin National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 147th Aviation Regiment operates a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the unit regularly complete training operations at Fort McCoy and the unit also supports numerous training events at the installation each year. According to the Army fact sheet for the Black Hawk, its mission is to provide air assault, general support, aeromedical evacuation, command and control, and special operations support to combat, stability, and support operations. The UH-60 also is the Army’s utility tactical transport helicopter. The versatile helicopter has enhanced the overall mobility of the Army due to dramatic improvements in troop capacity and cargo lift capability over the years as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Claudia Neve, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 00:06
    Photo ID: 8039160
    VIRIN: 230914-A-CV950-3912
    Resolution: 4259x2839
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, September 2023 UH-60 Black Hawk ops at Fort McCoy [Image 41 of 41], by Claudia Neve, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Wisconsin National Guard
    Army aviation
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    training
    Fort McCoy

