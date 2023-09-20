Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo [Image 2 of 5]

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Cole Karpinski, observes an M777 Howitzer attached to the CH-53E Super Stallion with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, for the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 20:08
    Photo ID: 8039057
    VIRIN: 230923-M-RM446-1075
    Resolution: 5775x3852
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo
    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CH-53
    MCAS Miramar
    MAGTF
    MCASMiramarAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT