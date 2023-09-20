A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey and CH-53E Super Stallion, with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, flies above the flight line during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration of the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.23.2023 Date Posted: 09.23.2023 20:09 Photo ID: 8039056 VIRIN: 230923-M-RM446-1281 Resolution: 5459x3641 Size: 690.93 KB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.