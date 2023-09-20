America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Kwitonda, a stableman with the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, preps his horse Ares before the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

Date Taken: 09.23.2023
Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US