    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep [Image 3 of 8]

    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    Spectators tour a U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18 Hornet during the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 20:13
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Miramar
    FA18
    Marines
    MCASMiramarAirShow

