Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep [Image 1 of 8]

    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley   

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. John Davis, a stableman, and Sgt. Christian Drumheller, Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of the U.S. Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard, prepare for the opening ceremony of the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 23, 2023. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 20:13
    Photo ID: 8039043
    VIRIN: 230923-M-XU431-1863
    Resolution: 2304x3456
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep
    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep
    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep
    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep
    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep
    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep
    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep
    America’s Airshow 2023: Show Prep

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Miramar
    Marines
    MountedColorGuard
    MCASMiramarAirShow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT