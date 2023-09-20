TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day

Airman Christopher Lyons and Airman 1st Class Keegan Putman, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera apprentices, wait to be called up to the firing line during TacRAT 2023 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

