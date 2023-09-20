TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day

aff Sgt. Amber Litteral, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, fires a Barreta M9 during TacRAT 2023 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

