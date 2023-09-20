TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day

Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera craftsman, awaits firing orders from the range safety officer during TacRAT 2023 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

