TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day

Tech Sgt James Thomas, 4th Combat Camera Squadron (CTCS) combat camera craftsman, goes over a zeroing target with Senior Airman Mitchell Corley, 1st CTCS aerial combat camera journeyman, during TacRAT 2023 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

