TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day

TacRAT 2023 participants assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron lay prone as they zero their M4 Carbines on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

