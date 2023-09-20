Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day [Image 6 of 24]

    TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    TacRAT 2023 participants assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron lay prone as they zero their M4 Carbines on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 8039004
    VIRIN: 230921-F-DN281-1207
    Resolution: 4777x3233
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day [Image 24 of 24], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    COMCAM
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFPAA
    AFFROGEN
    TacRAT 2023

