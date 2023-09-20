TacRAT 2023 Day 4; Fort Jackson range day

Senior Airman Zachary Willis (left) and Airman 1st Class Thomas Hansford (right), both 1st Combat Camera Squadron (CTCS) specialists, stand on a firing line as Staff Sgt Charles Fultz (middle), 1st CTCS NCO in charge of standards and evaluations, signals that the line is safe during TacRAT 2023 on Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sept. 21, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

