    USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Essex In-Port Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Isaak Martinez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jaime Guerrero, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares flu vaccines aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Sept. 21, 2023. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 8038906
    VIRIN: 230921-N-KF697-1063
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex In-Port Operations [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

