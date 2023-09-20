USS Essex In-Port Operations

Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Charlie Knight administers a flu vaccine to Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Reem Osman, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), aboard Barracks Ship (APL-2) in San Diego, Sept. 21, 2023. Essex is homeported in San Diego, conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

