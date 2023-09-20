TacRAT 2023 Day 2; TCCC, weapons familiarization

Senior Airman Mitchell Corley, Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas, and Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera specialist, make their weapons ready for a simulated firing range during TacRAT 2023 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

