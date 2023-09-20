Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TacRAT 2023 Day 2; TCCC, weapons familiarization [Image 16 of 16]

    TacRAT 2023 Day 2; TCCC, weapons familiarization

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Senior Airman Mitchell Corley, Airman 1st Class Rachel Pakenas, and Staff Sgt. Kirby Turbak, 1st Combat Camera Squadron combat camera specialist, make their weapons ready for a simulated firing range during TacRAT 2023 on Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 19, 2023. TacRAT is a new initiative exercise designed to prepare combat camera professionals to develop and demonstrate the skills and mindset required to support the Air Force Force Generation deployment model. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 11:21
    Photo ID: 8038881
    VIRIN: 230919-F-DN281-1130
    Resolution: 5749x3825
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TacRAT 2023 Day 2; TCCC, weapons familiarization [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    COMCAM
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    AFPAA
    AFFROGEN
    TacRAT 2023

