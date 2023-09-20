230922-N-MJ302-1517 A U.S. Navy Sailor fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire training exercise on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 20230. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2023 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8038770
|VIRIN:
|230922-N-MJ302-1517
|Resolution:
|4165x2777
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Nimitz Live Fire Event [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT