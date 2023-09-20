USS Nimitz Live Fire Event

230922-N-MJ302-1517 A U.S. Navy Sailor fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire training exercise on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 20230. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

