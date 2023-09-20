Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event [Image 16 of 20]

    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230922-N-MJ302-1517 A U.S. Navy Sailor fires a M240B machine gun during a live-fire training exercise on the fantail aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 20230. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Rowe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 05:25
    Photo ID: 8038770
    VIRIN: 230922-N-MJ302-1517
    Resolution: 4165x2777
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz Live Fire Event [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Scrub The Flight Deck
    Sailor Welds
    Sailor Connects Vari-Nozzle
    Sailors Connect Couplings
    Sailor Grinds
    U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Rifle During Training
    U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Rifle During Training
    U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Handgun During Training
    U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Rifle During Training
    U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Handgun During Training
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    Sailors Participate In Volleyball Tournament
    USS Nimitz Live Fire Event
    Sailors Participate In Volleyball Tournament

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Flight Deck
    Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT