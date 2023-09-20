U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Handgun During Training

230922-N-AS506-2102 U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Makayla Adalin, from Oak Harbor, Washington, fires a M9 service pistol during small arms live-fire training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

