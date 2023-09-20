U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Rifle During Training

230922-N-AS506-1816 A U.S. Navy Sailor fires a rifle during small arms live-fire training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2023 05:24
|Photo ID:
|8038763
|VIRIN:
|230922-N-AS506-1816
|Resolution:
|5407x3618
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
