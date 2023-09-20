Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Handgun During Training [Image 8 of 20]

    U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Handgun During Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.22.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230922-N-AS506-1941 U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Andrew Aguirre, from San Fernando Valley, California, fires a M9 service pistol during small arms live-fire training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.23.2023 05:24
    Photo ID: 8038762
    VIRIN: 230922-N-AS506-1941
    Resolution: 5238x3479
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Handgun During Training [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Live Fire
    Underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Handgun

