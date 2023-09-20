230922-N-AS506-1086 U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms Seaman Christopher Buino, from Chicago, fires a rifle during small arms live-fire training aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Timothy Meyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.23.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 8038761 VIRIN: 230922-N-AS506-1086 Resolution: 4868x3489 Size: 3.11 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Sailor Fires Rifle During Training [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.