230922-N-AB310-1118 U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician Fireman Khamron Sigler, from Tonawanda, New York, grinds a metal sheet on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 09.23.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 8038759 VIRIN: 230922-N-AB310-1118 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 3.27 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailor Grinds [Image 20 of 20], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.