Sailor Welds

230922-N-AB310-1173 U.S. Navy Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Xavier Haynes, from McComb, Mississippi, welds two metal sheets together on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while underway in the Pacific Ocean Sept. 22, 2023. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brittney Camacho-Pietri)

