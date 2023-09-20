Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo [Image 7 of 7]

    America’s Airshow 2023: MAGTF Demo

    MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Capt. Cris Dosey, left, and Capt. Mathew McKenzie, pilots with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, I Marine Expeditionary Force, land during the Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) demonstration of the 2023 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Airshow in San Diego, Sept. 22, 2023.The MAGTF Demo displays the coordinated use of close-air support, armor, artillery and infantry forces and provides a visual representation of how the Marine Corps operates. America's Airshow 2023 is a unique and incredible opportunity to witness Marine and joint aviation capabilities, civilian performers, and the world-famous Blue-Angels; to interact first-hand with Marines, other service members, and first responders; and to see first-hand the innovative spirit of the Marine Corps through emerging technologies and forward-thinking. (U.S. Marine Corps photo illustration by Lance Cpl. Samantha Devine) (This photo has been altered for security purposes.)

    TAGS

    UH-1Y
    3rd MAW
    MAGTF
    HMLA-267
    MCASMiramarAirShow

